Eala's dream run blooms at Wimbledon as she makes history for Philippines

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LONDON, July 2 - Etched on to the back of Alexandra Eala's sun visor at Wimbledon on Thursday was a phrase in Tagalog that roughly translates as "once it grows, it cannot be stopped".

Those words proved prophetic as she stormed back against Australia's Maya Joint to become the first player from the Philippines to reach the third round of a Grand Slam.

The 29th seed will face defending champion Iga Swiatek on Saturday but after the way she recovered from a slow start to win 3-6 6-2 6-0 against Serena Williams' first-round conqueror, the Polish six-time Grand Slam champion will hold no fear.

"I think it's going to be tough for me. I'm going to try to make it tough for her, as well," the 21-year-old from Quezon City told reporters after breaking more ground for her nation.

"I'm expecting a great challenge. But I think I'm ready for it."

CARRYING CULTURE ON COURT

Eala, who is contesting only her sixth Grand Slam tournament said she was proud of her heritage and that her sponsor Nike had worked with her to have the slogan "Kapag lumago, hindi na hihinto" imprinted on some of her kit.

For her Wimbledon debut last year Nike supplied her with a custom hair tie adorned with a single sampaguita bloom — the national flower of the Philippines.

"I think it's so sentimental to be able to wear things or I guess to carry parts of my culture with me on court," Eala, who trains at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, said.

"It's a huge reason as to who I am. I think where I come from is a big part of who I am and a big part of who I want to become in the future.

"For me to be able to represent the Philippines in Wimbledon, I guess, and in the biggest stages in the world, it means so much to me."

BREAKING NEW GROUND

Eala broke into the top 50 last year and has continued on an upwards trajectory this year and seems particularly comfortable on grass, winning the title in Birmingham last month and reaching the semi-finals in Berlin.

She is the only player from the Philippines in the main draw at Wimbledon but is flying the flag with pride.

"It sounds super impactful when you say it like that," she said, when told of her milestone moment for Philippines tennis.

"It's an amazing thing for me to be able to do that for my country. But I guess it's also very emotional every time I'm able to pass a new step or break new ground, just because it's also personal goals and personal achievements.

"I'm not trying to be anyone who I'm not. I'm not trying to stray from my values." REUTERS