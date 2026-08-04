Alexandra Eala dismantles Jessica Pegula to win first WTA title in weather-hit Washington final

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Alexandra Eala hits a forehand against Jessica Pegula during the women’s singles final in Washington DC, on Aug 2.

Alexandra Eala dismantled top seed Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-4 6-0 after the weather-hit Washington Open final resumed on Aug 3, completing a remarkable comeback to become the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour-level singles title.

The 21-year-old resumed play on Aug 3 trailing by a set but leading 2-1 in the second after the final on Aug 2 started nearly three hours late and was later suspended overnight because of persistent rain.

Pegula, chasing a third Washington title after lifting the trophy in 2019 and 2021, was unable to stop the momentum swinging decisively in Eala’s favour.

The Filipina won 10 of the 13 games played after the restart, securing the second set before racing through the decider behind a dominant left-handed serve and fearless baseline hitting that drew increasingly vocal support from a partisan crowd despite Pegula playing on home soil.

The victory extended Eala’s winning streak against top-10 opponents to five matches following victories over Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina, twice, and Iga Swiatek.

The breakthrough title will propel Eala to a career-high world number 20 when the new WTA rankings are released. REUTERS