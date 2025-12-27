Draper to miss Australian Open due to injury

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Aug 25, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Jack Draper of United Kingdom in action against Federico Agustin Gomez of Argentina in the first round of the men’s singles at the US Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Dec 26 - Briton Jack Draper said on Friday he will not compete in next month's Australian Open, citing ongoing recovery from an injury.

Draper, 10th in the world rankings, was forced to withdraw from the second round of the U.S. Open in August due to bone bruising in his left arm.

"Unfortunately, me and my team have decided not to head out to Australia this year. It's a really, really tough decision," the British number one said in a video posted on X.

The 24-year-old is targeting a February return alongside preparation for the defence of his Indian Wells title in March.

"This injury has been the most difficult and complex of my career," Draper added. "It's weird, it always seems to make me more resilient. I'm looking forward to getting back out there in 2026 and competing."

The Australian Open begins on January 18 in Melbourne. REUTERS