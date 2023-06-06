'Double bounce? That's life', says Rune after French Open flashpoint

PARIS - World number six Holger Rune reached a second successive French Open quarter-final on Monday in a rollercoaster five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo, shrugging off a controversial incident in the match as “that’s life”.

The 20-year-old Dane came through 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (10/7) after four hours and will face 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud in a repeat of last year’s bad-tempered quarter-final.

However, Rune was booed by the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd for hitting the ball on a double bounce in the fourth game of the third set.

His 23rd seeded Argentine opponent stopped playing, expecting the umpire to call the point for him.

Play continued and Cerundolo, who was called for hindrance when he halted, dropped serve.

“When I was hitting the ball, I just ran for it. But then obviously when I saw it, after he did call it, I saw it after the next point on the TV, and I saw it was a double bounce,” said Rune.

“But the point already happened and he called the score.

“So I felt sorry. Sorry for him. But this is tennis. This is sports. Some umpires, they make mistakes. Some for me; some for him. That’s life.”

Rune hoped his quarter-final with Ruud on Wednesday will be remembered for the right reasons.

Last year’s match at Roland Garros, which Ruud won in four sets, sparked a war of words between the two.

Rune accused the Norwegian of a “lack of respect”; Ruud told the Dane to “grow up”.

Ruud holds a 4-1 career head-to-head lead over Rune but the 20-year-old won their last meeting on clay in the Rome semi-finals last month.