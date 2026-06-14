Donna Vekic hangs tough to beat Emma Raducanu in Queen’s Club final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Croatia's Donna Vekic blowing a kiss to fans after beating Briton Emma Raducanu 6-0, 7-6 (8-6) to claim the Queen's Club Championship on June 14.

– Croatia’s Donna Vekic resisted a gutsy fightback by Emma Raducanu in front of a partisan crowd to claim the Queen’s Club title with a 6-0, 7-6 (8-6) victory on June 14.

The world No. 76, who got into the main draw only as a lucky loser after defeat in qualifying, needed five match points to finally end Raducanu’s resistance and win her first title since 2023.

With Queen’s returning to the WTA circuit only in 2025, Vekic said: “Growing up and playing on the tour, I was always jealous of the boys for getting to play here at this amazing club.

“I’m very grateful we now have the opportunity to play here as well. Thank you to everyone who made that happen – we really enjoy it.”

Vekic, who turns 30 on June 28, began the final in devastating fashion, belting ferocious winners all over the court.

But her 23-year-old opponent weathered the storm and got a double break ahead in the second set to lead 5-2 as Vekic went off the boil.

But she rediscovered her spark and hauled herself back onto level terms, saving a set point as Raducanu led 5-4.

Vekic then saw three match points go begging as she led 6-5 and, as the match headed to a tiebreak, both players looked out on their feet after some brutal rallies.

Raducanu saved another match point in the tiebreak, but the Croat finally converted at the fifth attempt as the weary world No. 42 sent a shot into the tramlines .

Said the Briton: “It’s been an incredible week for me, making the final here, playing in my home city, in my home tournament. The support I have received all week has been incredible, but I really want to take this opportunity to thank everyone.”

“Today was a really tough match. Donna played extremely well from the start to the finish. So thanks for getting me through some tough moment this week and also for helping me push back in that second set,” she added.

On the ATP Tour, American top seed Ben Shelton beat countryman and defending champion Taylor Fritz 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to win the Stuttgart Open title on June 14.

Fritz had previously never lost a final on grass. Shelton, meanwhile, became the fourth man this decade to win titles on all three surfaces – hard, clay and grass – in one season after Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Bublik and Novak Djokovic. AFP