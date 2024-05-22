Dominic Thiem bids farewell to French Open after qualifiers loss

PARIS - Two-time finalist Dominic Thiem said a sad farewell to Roland Garros after the soon-to-retire Austrian was knocked out in the second round of qualifying on May 22.

Thiem, the 2018 and 2019 finalist, went down 6-2, 7-5 to Finland’s Otto Virtanen and was then presented with a commemorative trophy by tournament director Amelie Mauresmo.

Thiem was visibly moved as he spoke fondly of his connection with the French clay.

“Thank you for this marvellous goodbye,” the Austrian said as he received his trophy.

“I have had so many good results, good memories and good moments on these courts, I’ll never forget it,” he said.