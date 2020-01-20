Dominant Djoker and the pack

MELBOURNE • Gary Lineker's celebrated quote that football is a 22-man game that "the Germans always win" might well be adapted to tennis and the dominance of Novak Djokovic over 127 others at the Australian Open.

For a tournament that has been thrown into some doubt by bush-fire smoke in its lead-up, a record-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park for the defending champion would hardly be a breath of fresh air for many fans.

Some might prefer the romance of a Roger Federer triumph in the twilight of the 38-year-old's career or for one of the younger generation to break through and end the stranglehold of the Big Three, who have divvied up the last 12 Majors.

Djokovic is unlikely to care a jot for those sentiments, though, and according to the bookmakers, he is set to crush them ruthlessly.

The 32-year-old may never feel the affections of the Melbourne Park crowd savoured by Federer and top-ranked Rafa Nadal, but his record of 16 Slams is proof that tennis is no popularity contest. That was never more clear than in last year's final, where he routed Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in a stunning display.

For Djokovic, Melbourne Park is more than just a tennis centre.

Over the years, it has become something of a temple for the Serb who has spoken of feeling touched by the "divine" when in full flight on the blue hard courts.

Across the Yarra River are the Botanical Gardens, where Djokovic climbs a favourite fig tree and communes with nature in peace.

The world No. 2 has been on form, leading Serbia to victory over Spain in the inaugural ATP Cup earlier this month.

Before his first-round tie with Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff today, he revealed that his rivals' longevity had made him raise his game.

He said: "I mentioned many times before the three of us have inspired each other throughout our careers to be better, to understand how we can overcome obstacles in the matchups against each other.

"I am more grateful to be in the same era with these two guys than I was probably 10, 15 years ago. Definitely, rivalries with them made me very, very strong, very resilient, and also very motivated till today."

If the tournament progresses according to seedings, Nadal and Djokovic will again face off in the final, although the Spaniard will have his work cut out plotting the downfall of the champion, whom he has not beaten on a hard court for nearly seven years. But the French and US Open champion, who is the only player to top the rankings in three different decades, is counting on his continued "love for the game" to get him over the line.

Nadal, who will open his campaign against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien, said: "I can't say I've been lucky with injuries, because I have not. But there's no secret, no? There is only passion and about being able to stay positive in the tough moments."

Should he match Federer's record of 20 Slam titles, it would certainly fire up the debate about who is greatest of all time.

While the Swiss, whose opponent today is American Steve Johnson, has spoken of having "low expectations" for the Australian Open, expect him to be in the mix. He has not lost to Nadal on a hard court since January 2014, along with the next generation's standout players.

On tennis' young guns, including last year's US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and French Open finalist Dominic Thiem, Djokovic added: "They're literally one set away. On a given day, in the very near future, that (maiden Slam) can happen. It's going to happen. It's inevitable."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

