Dominant Aryna Sabalenka moves into Roland Garros second round

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

PARIS – Aryna Sabalenka brushed aside the heat and the pressure of being a favourite, as she opened her Roland Garros campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on Tuesday.

The world No. 1 overcame the sweltering conditions to book her spot in the round of 64 in just over 75 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The only blip for the four-time Grand Slam champion as she returned to winning ways on clay after a surprise early exit from the Italian Open was her failure to serve out the win. But she promptly broke the world No. 50 in the next game before rubbing an ice bag over her face and exiting the court.

“Happy to be back, thank you for the support. It’s a hot day, thank you so much for staying and don’t forget guys, stay hydrated,” Sabalenka told the spectators on centre court as a heatwave continues to roll over Paris for the start of the tournament.

“I think we all feel pressure... But I’m used to it so I know how to ignore (it),” the Belarusian top seed added as she began her latest attempt at winning a first title at the French Open.

Sabalenka raced to a 4-0 lead on a sun-kissed Court Philippe Chatrier before unforced errors crept into her game, which allowed her opponent to pull two breaks back and serve for 5-5.

A double fault, however, handed the top-seeded Belarusian the first set and she opened up a 5-0 advantage in the second.

Bouzas Maneiro got to survive another couple of games when she held and then broke for 5-2 but another double fault gave Sabalenka a routine win.

“That’s the most enjoyable part of the game right now...That I’m able to come to the net, play points there, and it’s so much fun,” Sabalenka added.

“I’m so proud I was able to improve that part of the game and to bring it on court.”

Meanwhile the South-east Asian duo of Alexandra Eala and Janice Tjen both suffered defeats.

Eala of the Philippines lost to American Iva Jovic 6-4, 6-2, while Indonesian Tjen crashed out to another American, Emma Navarro, 6-4, 6-3. AFP, REUTERS