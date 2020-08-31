Djokovic's big opportunity

NEW YORK • Novak Djokovic will head into the US Open starting today with a prime opportunity to gain ground on the absent Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in chasing the all-time men's Grand Slam singles title record.

Holder Nadal pulled out earlier this month due to coronavirus-related issues surrounding the Aug 31-Sept 13 tournament at Flushing Meadows, while Federer will miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery in June.

Swiss legend Federer owns a record 20 men's Grand Slam titles with Spaniard Nadal next on 19.

But Djokovic, who is seeking to win his 18th, has played down the absence of his two rivals.

"It's bound to be weird that Federer and Nadal aren't here," he said.

"They will be missed, no doubt, because they are legends of our sport. But, apart from Federer, Nadal and (Stan) Wawrinka, all the best players are there.

"It would be disrespectful to all the other players to say that I have a better chance without Roger and Rafa. (Dominic) Thiem, (Alexander) Zverev, (Stefanos) Tsitsipas, (Daniil) Medvedev, these guys are as strong as the three of us.

"Anyone can win, we don't know how we're going to feel on court."

The world No. 1, who has won five of the past seven Grand Slams, improved to 23-0 this year on Saturday by defeating Canada's Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the ATP Western & Southern final, also in the New York bubble.

By doing so, he clinched his 80th career title and equalled Nadal's record of 35 Masters 1000 wins.

"Going on an unbeaten run so far this year obviously brings even more confidence each match," he added.

HIGH-PROFILE US OPEN MEN'S ABSENTEES

RAFAEL NADAL (ESP), World No. 2 ROGER FEDERER (SUI), No. 4 GAEL MONFILS (FRA), No. 9 FABIO FOGNINI (ITA), No. 11 STAN WAWRINKA (SUI), No. 15 KEI NISHIKORI (JPN), No. 31 NICK KYRGIOS (AUS), No. 40

"I am trying to make the most of this time when I feel that I'm physically, mentally, emotionally at the peak and playing some of the best tennis I've ever played."

The 33-year-old will launch his quest for a fourth US Open title today at the Arthur Ashe Stadium against Bosnia and Herzegovina's 107th-ranked Damir Dzumhur.

The last time a player other than Djokovic, Nadal and Federer won a Grand Slam men's singles title was when Swiss Wawrinka won the 2016 US Open. But a host of rising young stars are now aiming for a breakthrough with Federer and Nadal out.

Djokovic feels that Medvedev, Zverev, Tsitsipas and Thiem are the closest challengers, but they have yet to convert potential into success on the biggest stages.

"It's a big opportunity for a new Grand Slam winner, because there are only three Slam winners in the draw - (Marin) Cilic, (Andy) Murray, and Novak," Medvedev said.

The 24-year-old Russian excelled on the North American hard courts last year, reaching four finals - at Flushing Meadows, Washington DC, Canada and Cincinnati.

He lost to Nadal in the US Open final, but won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati, beating Djokovic in the semi-finals.

Tsitsipas, the winner of last year's season-ending ATP Finals, is hoping to take advantage of having fewer distractions with players living in a protective bubble.

"I won't lie to you. It's not that bad," the 22-year-old Greek said.

"It gives me an opportunity to practise a lot, discover myself more on the court."

Zverev, 23, a semi-finalist at this year's Australian Open, has added former world No. 3 David Ferrer to his coaching staff in an attempt to fix the weaknesses in his game.

"We played (each other) eight times in our careers, so he knows exactly what I need to improve," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

US OPEN

Day 1: Singtel TV Ch114/5 & StarHub Ch208/9, 10.30pm)