Djokovic trying to get to Aussie Open: Teammate

SYDNEY • Novak Djokovic could still play at the Australian Open, a Serbian teammate said yesterday, despite the world No. 1's last-minute decision to pull out of the ATP Cup in Sydney.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from this week's team event days before its start tomorrow, heightening doubts over whether he will defend his Australian Open title.

The 34-year-old has refused to confirm if he has been inoculated against Covid-19, with all participants at the opening Slam of the year needing to be vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

Dusan Lajovic, who will lead Serbia's ATP Cup drive in Djokovic's absence, said his teammate wanted to be in Sydney.

"Unfortunately he's not able to come here. But, you know, he was I think hoping, same as we did, that somehow he will be here. Unfortunately he's not, and we've got to deal with it," he said.

"I don't know the official reason. Maybe the ATP knows. He just said that he's not coming to the ATP and trying to get to the Australian Open."

Pressed on whether Djokovic, who has won a record nine Australian Open titles, would be in Melbourne, Lajovic said: "He said, 'I'm not coming, guys', to the ATP Cup.

"We'll see about the Australian Open. He didn't specify if he's coming but that he's waiting for a decision."

It is not clear what that decision is, but if he were to apply for a medical exemption, it would be assessed by an independent panel of experts and remain confidential.

However, government officials in Victoria state, which hosts the Australian Open, have been adamant that only vaccinated players can take part in the Jan 17-30 tournament.

"They're the rules. Medical exemptions are just that - it's not a loophole for privileged tennis players," the state's Deputy Premier James Merlino said this month.

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will open Greece's ATP Cup against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz tomorrow, said he respected Djokovic's decision. He added that he wouldn't say if the rules are right or wrong.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS