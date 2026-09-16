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Djokovic to return to China Open after 11-year absence

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Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 30, 2026 Serbia's Novak Djokovic waves to the crowd after losing his first round match against Argentina's Mariano Navone IMAGN IMAGES via REUTERS/Robert Deutsch

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 30, 2026 Serbia's Novak Djokovic waves to the crowd after losing his first round match against Argentina's Mariano Navone IMAGN IMAGES via REUTERS/Robert Deutsch

Sept 16 - Novak Djokovic will return to the China Open after an 11-year absence, the 24-times Grand Slam champion announced on Wednesday, as he looks to rebuild momentum after slipping to world number 12 and suffering a shock first-round exit at the U.S. Open.

• The 39-year-old Serb is returning to the ATP 500 event in Beijing, where he boasts a perfect record and a tournament-best six titles.

• Djokovic's most recent China Open triumph came in 2015, the last year he competed at the tournament.

• The decision follows his first-round loss at the U.S. Open to unseeded Argentine Mariano Navone in five sets.

• Djokovic, a four-times champion in New York, vomited midway through the match and was hampered by back and shoulder issues that affected his serve late on.

• The defeat marked the first time Djokovic had lost in the opening round of a Grand Slam since the 2006 Australian Open.

• "I am excited to come back and perform in front of all of you at the National Tennis Centre - one of the nicest venues we have in tennis," the former world number one said on social media.

• The men's draw at the China Open runs from September 30 to October 6.

• World number one Jannik Sinner won the men's title last year. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.