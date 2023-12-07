Novak Djokovic still the man but youngsters knocking on the door

LONDON – Novak Djokovic tightened his iron grip on men’s tennis in 2023 but fans got another glimpse of the sport’s future flagbearers, as Carlos Alcaraz stopped the Serb from sweeping the Grand Slams and Jannik Sinner landed a late blow.

Playing some of his best tennis at 36, and having crossed a record 400 weeks at the top of the world rankings, Djokovic is primed to push for a Golden Slam of winning all four Majors and the Olympic crown in Paris in 2024.

“The drive is still there. My body has been serving me well, listening to me well,” he said after clinching his record seventh ATP Finals title.

“The mindset is the same. I’ll keep going.”

Djokovic’s supremacy in an extraordinary season helped him equal the injured Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and surpass his old rival at the French Open, crushing a cramping Alcaraz along the way.

But a rejuvenated Alcaraz ended his Wimbledon reign in an epic five-setter to capture his second Grand Slam title and suggest that, after nearly two decades of “Big Three” control, a changing of the guard was imminent.

Those hoping a new era was about to begin would be disappointed, however, as Djokovic lifted a 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open and secured the year-end No. 1 spot at the ATP Finals where he dismantled Sinner to prevail.

Few would dare bet against the Serb enjoying another stellar season in 2024 but if anyone is going to stop him it will be the fearless and fast-learning Alcaraz.

The 20-year-old Spaniard will need to remain injury-free and iron out the flaws that derailed him in three of their four meetings in 2023 if he is to go toe-to-toe with Djokovic.

Sinner emerged as another potential threat deep into the season, stunning Djokovic twice in one day at the Davis Cup before masterminding Italy’s triumph.

“Djokovic said he was ready to win the four Grand Slams and Olympic gold, but we’re here to stop him,” Alcaraz said during an exhibition event in Mexico last week, as he looked ahead to an “intense” 2024.

Nadal, a member of the all-conquering triumvirate alongside Djokovic and the retired Roger Federer, will look to add a final chapter to his glittering but injury-plagued career in what is likely to be his last season on tour.

The Spaniard on Dec 6 insisted he will be “competitive” when he returns to professional tennis in January after enduring nearly a year out of action due to injury. He had surgery twice in 2023 after struggling with a hip issue.

He has said that 2024 will likely be his last season before retirement and announced last week he would make his comeback at the Australian Open warm-up event in Brisbane, which runs from Dec 31 to Jan 7.

“I don’t know at what level (I will play at), I don’t know what to expect, I have no idea, but I don’t care right now,” Nadal said in a video posted on social media.

“I’m just happy to be back and with great excitement to make the effort that is necessary to have fun and I believe that I will be competitive.”