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Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open with shoulder injury

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FILE PHOTO: Mar 11, 2026; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) takes a moment on the court after a long rally during his fourth round match against Jack Draper (GBR) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/File Photo

Novak Djokovic taking a moment on the court after a long rally during his fourth round match against Britain's Jack Draper in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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MIAMI, Florida - Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Miami Open with a right shoulder injury, organisers said on March 15.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion reached the fourth round at Indian Wells this week, but the six-time Miami champion opted out of the second leg of the “Sunshine Double” – where he fell to Jakub Mensik in 2025’s final.

Indian Wells marked 38-year-old Djokovic’s first tournament since he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final.

He played with a compression sleeve on his right arm, telling Tennis Channel he was dealing with a forearm injury that was intermittently affecting his serve.

“If I don’t serve for five or six minutes then I feel like the first couple of serves of that game are a bit painful,” Djokovic said. AFP

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Novak Djokovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.