Djokovic one win from joining Laver

PARIS • Novak Djokovic is seeking to become the first man in 52 years to win all four Grand Slam titles twice in the French Open final today, with Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas standing in his way.

Victory for the Serb will take him alongside Roy Emerson and Rod Laver as the only men to capture the four majors more than once.

It is an achievement that has proved even beyond the capabilities of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, and it is so rare an accomplishment that it has not happened since 1969 when Laver completed his second calendar Grand Slam.

World No. 1 Djokovic can also pocket a 19th Slam and move just one behind the record of 20 jointly held by Nadal and Federer.

He insists there will be no letdown physically or emotionally, after reaching the final in Paris for a sixth time with Friday's triumph over 13-time champion Nadal.

"It's not the first time that I play an epic semi-final in a Grand Slam and then I have to come back in less than 48 hours and play finals," said the 34-year-old. "My recovery abilities have been pretty good."

His four-hour battle with Nadal featured a lung-busting 92-minute third set and required government intervention to allow the 5,000 fans inside Court Philippe-Chatrier to watch the match's conclusion despite extending beyond the 11pm Covid-19 curfew.

The 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 win gave Djokovic the honour of being the only man to have beaten Nadal at Roland Garros more than once, having first achieved it in 2015.

"Each time you step on the court with him, you know that you have to kind of climb Mount Everest to win against this guy here," he said.

Djokovic will have another mountain to climb, albeit smaller, in his 29th Slam final today.

He holds a 5-2 record over Tsitsipas, a run which includes all three meetings on clay. At last year's Roland Garros, Djokovic won their semi-final over five sets.

"I know it's going to be another tough one," added Djokovic, who also defeated Tsitsipas in Rome on the eve of the French Open.

"I'm hoping I can recharge my batteries as much as I can because I'm going to need some power and energy for that one."

Tsitsipas, 22, is in his first Slam final, having ended a run of three semi-final losses by defeating Alexander Zverev over five sets.

Victory would make him the first Greek to win a Slam title. He would also become the youngest Paris champion since Nadal in 2008 and overall at the Slams since Juan Martin del Potro at the 2009 US Open.

"I've never really thought at what age this achievement might come," he said. "But I'm really happy... I think I've shown good discipline so far. I've been progressive."

Tsitsipas is leading the Tour with 39 wins this season. Twenty-two of those have come on clay and have reaped a Masters title in Monte Carlo as well as Lyon.

"There is the final on Sunday... I'm looking forward to leaving my entire body on the court," he added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

FRENCH OPEN

Day 15: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 5.30pm & 8.30pm