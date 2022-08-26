Djokovic 'not able to travel' for U.S. Open

NEW YORK • The stalemate between former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and the US government reached its inevitable conclusion yesterday as the unvaccinated Wimbledon champion pulled out of the US Open.

The United States has lifted many of the restrictions related to the coronavirus and travel. However, unvaccinated foreigners are still not allowed to enter the country. Djokovic, who has had Covid-19 at least twice, has been steadfast in his refusal to get vaccinated, arguing that it should be a personal decision, rather than a requirement.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open," Djokovic wrote on Twitter.

"Good luck to my fellow players! I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again."

The last Grand Slam of the year kicks off on Monday in New York, with top-ranked Iga Swiatek one of the favourites, but the balls being used for the women's singles matches could possibly give her more trouble than any opponent she faces.

The Pole recently hit out at the balls, suggesting the lighter ones used for women's matches are harder to control than those used by the men and therefore, present a disadvantage to harder-hitting players like herself.

The US Open is the only Major that uses different balls for men and women and they featured at recent North American hard-court tournaments, where Swiatek lost at the last-16 stage in two consecutive events. "Basically, the thing is that they are lighter. They fly like crazy," Swiatek said last week.

"You know, we have really powerful games right now. It's not like 10 years ago - except Serena (Williams), girls, I think they played slower, right?

"Now, we play powerful, and we kind of can't loosen up our hands with these balls. I know that there are many players who complain, and many of them are top 10."

The two-time French Open champion, whose best US Open result came last year when she reached the fourth round, also felt the style of tennis on display when powerful hitters like herself use lighter balls is less attractive.

Spanish world No. 4 Paula Badosa backed her comments while the coach of since-retired Ashleigh Barty said in January the Australian would never complete a career Grand Slam unless US Open organisers opted for a different ball.

With Swiatek 4-4 in her last eight matches, inconsistency is creeping into her game and the balls are not helping. This could open the way for a dark horse to capitalise, like Madison Keys.

The American has past history at Flushing Meadows, having made it to the 2017 final, and is in form after earning her first career victory over Swiatek, as well as beating Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina at the Cincinnati Open.

Surprise Cincinnati champion Caroline Garcia, a resurgent Simona Halep and big-serving Aryna Sabalenka also present a threat.

Emma Raducanu stunned the world last year when she became the first qualifier, man or woman, to win a Slam, but the defending US Open champion has yet to follow up on her title triumph.

The Briton has managed only a disappointing 13-15 record with no titles this season and has not claimed more than two match wins in a row. However, her confidence will be boosted by successive victories over 23-time Major champion Serena Williams and former Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati.

NY TIMES, REUTERS