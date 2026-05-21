Djokovic names compatriot Troicki as coach ahead of French Open

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FILE PHOTO: Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 13, 2020. Picture taken June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo

May 21 - Novak Djokovic has confirmed long-time friend and compatriot Viktor Troicki as his head coach ahead of next week's French Open where the Serb will bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

"Welcome my friend, teammate and now coach... Viktor Troicki," former world number one Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

The pair have previously combined. Troicki, Serbia's Davis Cup captain, joined Djokovic's coaching setup for his Paris Olympics gold medal triumph in 2024.

They previously teamed up as players to deliver Serbia its first Davis Cup title in 2010.

Troicki's immediate task will be to help Djokovic, who turns 39 on Friday, muster confidence after an injury-disrupted season following his defeat in the Australian Open final in January.

Djokovic has had limited clay-court preparation ahead of the year's second Grand Slam while managing his workload to cope with a niggling shoulder issue.

The French Open starts on Sunday. REUTERS