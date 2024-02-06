Djokovic, Nadal to headline 'Six Kings Slam' in Saudi Arabia

Jan 26, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia;
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Jannik Skinner of Italy in the semi-finals of the men’s singles at the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Rafa Nadal of Spain reaches for a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles final match at the China Open Tennis Tournament in Beijing, China, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo
Jan 24, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia;
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the quarter final of the men’s singles at the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Tennis - Australian Open Winner Jannik Sinner Press Conference - Rome, Italy - January 31, 2024 Australian Open men's singles winner Italy's Jannik Sinner with the trophy during the press conference REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo
Jan 28, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action against Jannik Sinner of Italyin the men’s singles final at the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Jan 18, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Holger Rune of Great Britain plays a shot against Arthur Cazaux (not pictured) of France in Round 2 of the Men's Singles on Day 5 of the Australian Open tennis at 1573 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

Saudi Arabia will host a new elite tennis exhibition featuring Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal with three other Grand Slam winners in October, the country's General Entertainment Authority has announced.

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune will also play at the 'Six Kings Slam', which will form part of the Saudi cultural and entertainment festival Riyadh Season, organisers said.

With Sinner having recently won the Australian Open, Dane Rune is the only player on the six-man roster without a Grand Slam title.

Spaniard Nadal, who signed up as an ambassador for the Saudi Arabian Tennis Federation last month, said he was looking forward to the event.

"After some other tennis players have done so, I am very excited to play for the first time in Riyadh," the 22-times Grand Slam champion said in the press release.

While exhibition events in the Gulf are nothing new, they are usually played during breaks in the ATP season or after it has finished. The ATP has a full schedule in October, including mandatory Masters 1000 tournaments in Shanghai and Paris.

Saudi Arabia will also host the season-ending Next Gen Finals for men's under-21 players in Jeddah from 2023 to 2027, the ATP announced last August.

The oil-rich country has invested heavily in sports like soccer, Formula One and golf over the last few years. However, critics have accused the country of using sport to cover up its poor record on human rights and equality issues.

The debate over Saudi Arabia potentially hosting the women's WTA Finals has intensified, with tennis greats Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova objecting to the move, prompting heavy criticism from Saudi ambassador to the U.S. last week. REUTERS

