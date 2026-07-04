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Novak Djokovic matches Roger Federer record with 105th Wimbledon match win

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epa13083507 Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his Men's Singles third round match against Arthur Rinderknech of France at the Wimbledon Championships in London, Britain, 03 July 2026. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrating his third-round match win on July 3 over France’s Arthur Rinderknech.

PHOTO: EPA

  • Novak Djokovic matched Roger Federer's record with his 105th Wimbledon match win, reaching the fourth round with a tough 7-5 6-4 1-6 7-6(4) victory over Arthur Rinderknech.
  • Djokovic is aiming to surpass Federer's record of eight Wimbledon singles titles and move second on the all-time Wimbledon match wins list, behind only Martina Navratilova's 120 wins.
  • Despite a strong challenge from Rinderknech, Djokovic showed resilience and skill, especially in the fourth-set tiebreak, delighting the crowd with his precision and athleticism on Centre Court.

AI generated

LONDON - Novak Djokovic has spent the latter half of his glittering career equalling records set by former rival Roger Federer and the Serb was at it again as he notched up win number 105 at Wimbledon to reach the fourth round on July 3.

The 39-year-old, eyeing Federer’s men’s record eight Wimbledon singles crowns, suffered a third-set wobble against dangerous Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech and was pushed hard before closing out a 7-5 6-4 1-6 7-6(4) Centre Court victory.

Another one against Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin will take him to second alone on the all-time Wimbledon match win list behind only Martina Navratilova’s 120.

The way Djokovic dispatched Stefanos Tsitsipas in a round-two masterclass proved that very few players can touch him on grass and it was a similar story against 30-year-old Rinderknech for the opening two sets on a sun-bathed Centre Court.

His precision shot-making and trademark elasticity had the crowd roaring their approval and Djokovic lapped it up.

Rinderknech was great value though, playing his full part in an absorbing duel littered with stunning rallies that sometimes had both players diving around the turf.

The 25th seed romped away with the third and came close to handing Djokovic his first 6-0 bagel set at Wimbledon.

Dialling up the power and accuracy of his serve, Rinderknech suddenly became a real threat but Djokovic steadied the ship and played a flawless fourth-set tiebreak. REUTERS

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Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer

Men's tennis

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.