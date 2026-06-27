Djokovic leads praise ahead of Serena comeback

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LONDON, June 27 - Novak Djokovic confirmed that Serena Williams is training harder than ever ahead of her eagerly awaited Wimbledon return as he led the praise for the 44-year-old American icon on Saturday.

"I see her in the gym more than I have, I think, seen her when she was at her prime," Djokovic, who will be chasing an all-time record 25th Grand Slam singles title, told reporters.

"It tells me that she really wants this to work out the best way possible."

While seventh seed Djokovic is 39, it would surprise no one if the Serbian makes a deep run as he targets an eighth Wimbledon title.

Williams, on the other hand, has not played a competitive singles match for four years and should she win an eighth Wimbledon singles crown it would qualify as the greatest sporting comeback of all time.

Djokovic was asked what he said to Williams when he bumped into her at the All England Club this week.

"First and foremost, what she's doing is inspirational and it's epic. That's what I told her. I always admired her career, her journey, her story. Of course, Venus' as well," said Djokovic, who plays China's Wu Yibing in the first round.

"It's admirable, honestly, the effort she's putting in. Of course, all eyes are on her, her comeback. I just hope she will enjoy because she really deserves. She created something historical, legendary in her career.

"For her to come back after years of being absent from the tour, two children later, and to give so much effort to, not just for her own satisfaction or coming back on the tour, but also to give all of us a pleasure of seeing her back on the court -- in singles as well as doubles -- is remarkable.

"I told her that whatever happens, what she's doing is truly inspirational for me personally, and I'm sure for millions around the world."

Williams' fellow American Ben Shelton echoed Djokovic's praise when asked about the comeback that has gripped the tennis world and beyond.

"Seeing her out here, as focused as she is, really going for it at 44 years old is insanely impressive, obviously one of the biggest icons in sports history, not just tennis," he said. REUTERS