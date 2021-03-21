Djokovic latest to skip Miami Open

MIAMI • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will delay his comeback to the ATP Tour following a muscle injury after deciding to skip next week's Miami Open to spend more time with his family.

The Serb suffered a muscle tear during his successful Australian Open title defence last month and the 33-year-old had planned to return at Miami before playing the Monte Carlo Masters and the ATP 250 Serbia Open.

"Dear fans, I'm very sorry to announce that this year I won't travel to Miami to compete," the six-time Miami champion tweeted.

"I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family. With all restrictions, I need to find balance in my time on tour and at home. I look forward to coming back next year."

Djokovic, who won his 18th Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park, eclipsed Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world No. 1 on March 8 when he moved past the Swiss to hold the top ranking for the 311th week.

He said at the time that his focus would be on winning more Majors, adding he would make necessary adjustments to his playing schedule to achieve that goal.

He is third on the all-time men's list behind the 20 Slam titles owned by Swiss star Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

Nadal also decided to skip the Masters 1000 event to recover from a back injury, while Federer will not be present as he works his way back to full fitness after two knee operations in the past 12 months.

"Sad to announce that I won't be playing in Miami, a city that I love," Nadal tweeted earlier this month.

"I need to fully recover and get ready for the clay-court season in Europe."

The 34-year-old is hoping to defend his French Open title in the next Slam showdown on the red clay of Roland Garros.

He is seeking a fifth consecutive French Open title and 14th career crown in Paris. He has never won the Miami crown, losing in five finals.

US Open champion Dominic Thiem will also miss the Miami Open and return to the tour during the European clay-court season. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev is set to lead the field.

Former champion Andy Murray will also feature, having been given a wild card by the tournament organisers.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE