Djokovic into Melbourne quarter-finals after Mensik pullout

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2026 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his third round match against Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

MELBOURNE, Jan 25 - Novak Djokovic advanced to the Australian Open quarter-finals after his fourth-round opponent Jakub Mensik withdrew due to an abdominal injury on Sunday, a day before they were scheduled to meet at Melbourne Park.

Czech 16th seed Mensik came through a tight clash with American Ethan Quinn 6-2 7-6(5) 7-6(5) on Saturday, but the 20-year-old said he had been carrying the injury that will prevent him from facing his idol Djokovic.

Djokovic, the 10-times Australian Open champion, will continue his quest for a record-extending Melbourne Park title and a 25th Grand Slam crown to surpass the record he currently shares with Margaret Court.

"This is a tough one to write," Mensik said on Instagram.

"After doing everything we could to keep going, I have to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an abdominal muscle injury that has progressed over the last matches.

"Now, it's time to recover properly."

"Even though I'm disappointed, making the fourth round here for the first time is something I will carry with me for a long time. I felt so much energy from the fans and the atmosphere in Melbourne was truly special."

Mensik beat Serb Djokovic in last year's Miami Open final. Djokovic had taken the youngster under his wing a few years ago.

"The fact that my match was to be against Novak on Rod Laver Arena makes it even more difficult," Mensik said.

"I'm super sad not to step onto the court and to compete against my idol and the G.O.A.T."

Fourth seed Djokovic will face American Taylor Fritz or Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the last eight, with a potential clash against defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals. REUTERS