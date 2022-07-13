Djokovic hopes to take part in Aussie Open with ban U-turn

BELGRADE • Novak Djokovic is hopeful he will be allowed to play at the Australian Open next year despite being deported from the country over his unvaccinated status in January, the Serb told state television RTS on Monday.

The former world No. 1 won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles last year, but was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown due to his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

He lost his French Open title after going out to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals last month, but retained his Wimbledon crown on Sunday for his 21st Grand Slam title, one behind record-holder Nadal.

However, Wimbledon could be his final Major appearance until next year's French Open, as the 35-year-old currently cannot enter the United States for the US Open without being vaccinated against the virus, while his deportation from Australia carried with it a three-year re-entry ban.

"As things stand now, I cannot travel to Australia and the United States, but I am hoping to get positive news," Djokovic told RTS after being greeted by thousands of fans in front of Belgrade City Hall in celebration of his latest Major triumph.

The crowd waved the national flag and shouted "Nole!" - his nickname in Serbian, with the victory parade accompanied by fireworks and a concert.

Djokovic addressed the fans from the balcony of Belgrade's City Hall and threw 20 signed tennis balls into the crowd.

"I believe things will change for Australian Open. For the US Open, there is not much time, but hope dies last. I would like to play at the US Open and Australia Open, but even if I do not, it's not the end of the world," he added.

Australia last week scrapped a rule that required international travellers to declare their Covid-19 vaccination status last week and when Djokovic was expelled in January, then Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his re-entry ban could be waived "in the right circumstances".

Meanwhile, former women's world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has said she had no regrets about her shock decision to retire from tennis in March aged 25 and that she had no plans to start playing golf professionally, ending speculation that she would make a sporting comeback elsewhere.

The three-time Slam singles champion, who reached her career peak by becoming the first Australian in 44 years to win the women's title at Melbourne Park in January, told The Guardian: "I have no regrets about retiring. Not one. I knew it was the right time for me. It was what I wanted to do. And yeah, it's been incredible. It's been everything that I've ever wanted."

The 26-year-old added that she also did not watch the Wimbledon singles finals over the weekend, claiming that she had "hit enough tennis balls in my life" and there was "no need to see others hitting them as well".

Barty, who has a handicap of four, also confirmed golf to her was purely a hobby, saying: "It always will be. I know what it takes to get to the very top of any sport and I don't have the desire or want to do the work required."

REUTERS