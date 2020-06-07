Djokovic finds stiff US Open curbs 'impossible'

BELGRADE • Novak Djokovic has described the strict hygiene restrictions under which the US Open is likely to be played as "extreme" and a cap on support teams as "really impossible" on Friday.

As doubts grow over whether or not the Grand Slam can go ahead as scheduled in New York due to the coronavirus, the world No. 1 admitted the demands of the organisers could create severe strain.

"Just yesterday I had a telephone conversation with the leaders of world tennis, there were talks about the continuation of the season, mostly about the US Open due in late August, but it is not known whether it will be held," the Serb told Prva TV television and was quoted by Blic online daily.

"The rules that they told us that we would have to respect to be there, to play at all, they are extreme."

Djokovic, champion at the US Open in 2011, 2015 and 2018, described planned limits on player entourages as "really impossible".

"We would not have access to Manhattan, we would have to sleep in hotels at the airport, to be tested twice or three times per week," the 33-year-old said.

"Also, we could bring one person to the club which is really impossible.

"I mean, you need your coach, then a fitness trainer, then a physiotherapist.

"All their suggestions are really rigorous but I can understand that due to financial reasons, due to already existing contracts, organisers (want the event to be) held. We will see what will happen."

He was speaking a day after world No. 2 Rafael Nadal had expressed similar reservations over the US Open, the main draw for which starts on Aug 31.

Nadal, who won a fourth US Open last year, said that if the New York showpiece was being staged currently, he would not play.

The 34-year-old Spaniard added that play should not resume "until the situation is completely safe and fair in terms of health".

Women's world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty also voiced caution about resuming tennis too soon, saying she needed more information about health and safety before committing to the US Open.

The tennis tour has been in cold storage since mid-March and will not resume until late July at the earliest.

Even if the US Open goes ahead, it will likely be behind closed doors.

It is expected the ATP and WTA will issue an update on the Flushing Meadows tournament and the rest of the season on Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE