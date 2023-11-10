Djokovic faces Sinner, Tsitsipas and Rune at ATP Finals

MILAN - Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune in the group stage of the ATP Finals as the world number one chases a seventh season-ending triumph.

Title holder Djokovic is looking to cap another memorable year in which he has won three Grand Slams, taking his tally to an all-time record of 24, and leads the Green Group.

The 36-year-old comes into the tournament, which runs over Nov 12-19 in Turin, on a high after claiming a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title.

Victory in the French capital, where he also won this year at Roland Garros, was his 40th Masters 1000 title and stretched his winning run to 18 matches.

In the other group, world number two Carlos Alcaraz faces Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev and will be hoping to put on a better show than he did in Paris as he makes his Finals debut.

The Spaniard, already a two-time Grand Slam champion at the age of 20, was dumped out by Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin last week after returning from an injury lay-off. AFP

ATP Finals groups after Thursday’s draw in Turin:

Singles

Green Group:

Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Holger Rune (DEN)

Red Group:

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

Andrey Rublev (RUS)

Alexander Zverev (GER)

Doubles

Green Group:

Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)

Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Edouardo Roder-Vasselin (ARG)

Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zabellos (ARG)

Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG)

Red Group:

Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS)

Rajeev Ram (USA)/Jose Salisbury (GBR)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS)