Djokovic comes from behind again, into year's first final

BELGRADE • It has been a frustrating stop-start couple of months for Novak Djokovic.

Deported from Melbourne ahead of January's Australian Open over his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19, the Serb has not been able to properly build his match fitness this season.

He was also barred from playing at the Indian Wells and Miami Masters in the United States over his anti-vaccination stance.

The Serbia Open is just his third event since last November's ATP Finals and while the Serb still looks like a work in progress, the 20-time Grand Slam champion yesterday reached his first final of the year.

He recovered from a set down to beat third seed Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 and will face another Russian Andrey Rublev, who defeated Italian Fabio Fognini 6-2, 6-2 in the last four, in today's final as he bids for a third Belgrade crown, and his 87th career title.

For the third match in a row, Djokovic dropped the first set after losing his serve in the opening game, but the 34-year-old stepped up his level in the second and third sets.

Djokovic beat the 26th-ranked Khachanov for the fifth straight meeting and sixth time in seven matches, and he will be seeking his second career win over Rublev in as many meetings.

On the WTA Tour, world No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka dug deep to beat third-ranked Paula Badosa 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 yesterday to reach the Stuttgart Open final.

The Spaniard had led the Belarusian 5-2 in the opening set, only to crumble as her opponent threw caution to the wind.

"You have to risk it and just go for it. I didn't want to make it an ace. I just wanted to make it in and somehow I made an ace," Sabalenka, who will take on either world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland or unseeded Russian Liudmilla Samsonova today, said afterwards.

Sabalenka has the opportunity to avenge her loss in last year's final, having lost to the recently retired Ashleigh Barty of Australia.

"It was a tough match. I would say that she's the toughest opponent. I tried to stay in that set as long as I could, fight for every point. I was lucky I got it."

Despite losing her semi-final, Badosa will rise to a career-high world No. 2 when the WTA rankings are updated tomorrow.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

