Djokovic bids for Golden Slam

PARIS • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic says he will play at the Tokyo Olympics, paving the way for the first "Golden Slam" by a male tennis player.

"I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics," tweeted the Serb in English on Thursday.

"With much pride I'm packing for Tokyo and joining our national team in the fight for the brightest medals at the Olympic arenas," he then tweeted in Serbian.

"For me playing for Serbia was always a special joy and motivation and I will give my best to make us all happy. Let's go."

The 34-year-old has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year.

He needs Olympic gold and then the US Open to become the first man to sweep the Golden Slam, which has been achieved only once in the women's game when Steffi Graf swept the board in 1988.

Djokovic has never won gold at the Games but he has a bronze from the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

His path to potential gold in Tokyo has already been eased by his main rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's decision to skip the tournament.

US Open champion Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka are also among the absentees, while Dan Evans, the top-ranked British man, and Australian Alex de Minaur have both tested positive for Covid-19 and will not travel.

Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini are set to compete.

Djokovic's announcement on Thursday came just four days after he had cast doubt on his participation at the Games.

0 Novak Djokovic, with 20 Grand Slam crowns under his belt, has yet to win an Olympic title. His best outing was a men's singles bronze in 2008.

Having defeated Berrettini for a sixth Wimbledon title and 20th career Grand Slam crown last Sunday, he admitted he had cooled on making the trip to Japan, saying it was only a "50/50" chance if virus protocols were too strict.

The Olympics' women's draw will also be missing Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and Bianca Andreescu - all absent either due to injury or concerns over the virus. Britain's Johanna Konta has withdrawn after a positive test for Covid-19.

But Japan's world No. 2 Naomi Osaka will be flying her country's flag high in Tokyo, while world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will go into the tournament in good form following her Wimbledon triumph.

Aryna Sabalenka, Elina Svitolina, Karolina Pliskova, Iga Swiatek and Garbine Muguruza are also all set to make the trip.

In basketball, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal remains in health and safety protocols and will not be able to play for Team USA.

Australian basketball star Liz Cambage also pulled out yesterday, citing a struggle with her mental health fuelled by the thought of a "terrifying" isolation in the Olympic bubble.

