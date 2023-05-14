Novak Djokovic battles past Grigor Dimitrov into Italian Open last 16

ROME - Novak Djokovic reached the last 16 of the Italian Open on Sunday after winning a battle with Grigor Dimitrov, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Six-time Rome champion Djokovic initially looked in improved form compared to his sluggish tournament opener against Tomas Etcheverry but again had a fight on his hands against the former world number three.

No longer wearing the elbow brace he had in Friday’s second round match, Djokovic looked to have shaken off the injury which forced him to miss last week’s Madrid Masters.

In the next round, Djokovic will face either Cameron Norrie or Marton Fucsovics as he seeks another win in Italy ahead of the French Open later this month. AFP