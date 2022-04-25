Djokovic bagelled but Swiatek wins four straight

BELGRADE • Men's tennis' world No. 1 Novak Djokovic lost his first final of the year 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-0 to Russia's eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev at the Serbia Open in Belgrade yesterday.

After coming close to completing a calendar Grand Slam last year, the 34-year-old has struggled for form and fitness this term, since being deported from Melbourne ahead of January's Australian Open over his refusal to get inoculated against Covid-19.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was also barred from competing at the Indian Wells and Miami Masters in the United States over his anti-vaccination stance. The Serbia Open is just his third event since last November's ATP Finals.

In Catalunya, the Barcelona Open title will stay in Spain after Pablo Carreno Busta and Carlos Alcaraz won their semi-finals yesterday. Last year's title was won by Rafael Nadal but the 21-time Grand Slam champion was absent this year due to injury.

World No. 19 Carreno Busta was first up yesterday, beating Argentinian Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour 40 minutes.

He said: "Barcelona is my home. It's very, very special to be in the final here. I lost two times in the semi-finals."

Teen sensation Alcaraz was next up and he did not disappoint the home crowd, coming back from the brink to defeat Australia's world No. 25 Alex de Minaur 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 in 3 hours 39 minutes.

The 18-year-old world No. 11 saved two match points in the second set, one with an outrageous forehand pass on the run.

"I was lucky," said Alcaraz. "I did that passing shot, I don't know how I did it, it was pretty close, but I was fighting until the last ball...

"It was an unbelievable match, very close, but I was fighting."

Meanwhile, women's world No. 1 Iga Swiatek won her fourth consecutive WTA title this year as she swept aside Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart final.

The 20-year-old picked up her 23rd straight victory yesterday, tying Naomi Osaka's streak from 2020-21, to add Stuttgart to her collection after title wins in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami this year.

Swiatek was relentless, breaking the world No. 3's serve twice in the opening set, then greeting every point won with a clenched fist of celebration to seal a 6-2, 6-2 win.

"It was a tough match, we fought for every game, hopefully, there will be many more to come," said the Pole.

She thanked her team for helping her recover in the short time following her semi-final win over Liudmila Samsonova, which lasted just over three hours.

"Thank you for giving me life again," she said.

Swiatek threw her racket in the air with joy and held up four fingers for each of her titles this year, after breaking Sabalenka's serve in the final game to convert her third championship point.

Her victory in Stuttgart was the seventh title of her career.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE