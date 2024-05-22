Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

World number one Djokovic said if Nadal was in the draw, he could not be ruled out. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
May 22, 2024, 02:24 AM
Published
May 22, 2024, 02:24 AM

GENEVA - Novak Djokovic on May 21 said Rafael Nadal was his favourite to win the French Open, despite the record 14-time champion struggling for fitness in the twilight of his career.

World number one Djokovic – who is playing on a wild card in the Geneva Open this week before the second Grand Slam of the year begins in Paris – said if Nadal was in the draw, he could not be ruled out, despite his injury problems and growing competition from a younger generation.

“This year is more open,” reigning French Open champion Djokovic told reporters at the Parc des Eaux-Vives grounds in Geneva

“Casper Ruud is surely one of the five players who are candidates to win. You have Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas – all the players who won a major tournament on this surface this year.

“But when you talk about Roland-Garros and Nadal is there, he is always the biggest favourite for me.

“After everything he has done on the courts at Roland-Garros court, it’s normal, respectfully to put him as the biggest favourite.

“Obviously it’s a little different with his level of play. But it’s Roland-Garros and it’s Nadal.

“After that, maybe me, if I feel good, if I play well. At Roland-Garros, and all the Grand Slams, I am a bit of a different player.”

Djokovic, who turns 37 on May 22, took a wild card to play in Geneva in a bid to rescue an alarming dip in form ahead of his French Open title defence next week.

The 28-man Swiss clay court tournament serves as a final tune-up before Roland-Garros.

The record 24-time Grand Slam champion will arrive in Paris without a title in the season for the first time since 2018, unless he takes the Geneva trophy. AFP

More On This Topic
Rome champion Alexander Zverev eyes French Open but wary of Novak Djokovic ‘at his best’
Novak Djokovic takes Geneva wild card to halt slump

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top