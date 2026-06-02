Destiny’s child Mirra Andreeva rides belief into Roland Garros semi-finals

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Russia's Mirra Andreeva playing a backhand return during her 6-0, 6-3 French Open quarter-final win over Romania's Sorana Cirstea on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland-Garros in Paris on June 2, 2026.

– Mirra Andreeva said she believed destiny was guiding her French Open run as the Russian teenager charged into the semi-finals on June 2, 12 months since her tearful implosion after being targeted by the Roland Garros crowd.

Under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier, the 19-year-old reminded fans of her title credentials with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea in 56 minutes, and left the court to warm applause.

It was a different story in the 2025 quarter-finals, when she earned a warning for ball abuse after launching one into the stands in frustration during her defeat by local favourite Lois Boisson, but Andreeva said everything happened for a reason.

“We have faith that it was already made before we started living this life,” Andreeva told reporters, crediting a belief instilled by her parents.

“I think that’s why I believe that it’s sometimes easier to think this way, when something doesn’t go your way. You’re like, ‘well, this happened for a reason’. It’s also easier to think like that.”

Andreeva had every reason to worry that familiar conditions might stir unwelcome memories, as she prepared to play her frequent practise partner Cirstea.

“I was actually joking a little bit this morning, because it was raining, and I knew that we would play with a closed roof. I was saying that I have flashbacks to last year,” Andreeva said.

“I was just trying to have flashbacks only about the weather and about the court with closed roof and not about how I played. I’m happy that I could turn it around.

“If I wasn’t able to reach the semi-finals of another Grand Slam, then I guess that’s what should have happened. I’m happy I’m back in the semi-finals again.

“I’m just going to try to keep using the same mindset, of giving my best, giving my 100 per cent no matter what happens. I feel it’s just easier for me to play when I have this mindset on.”

Andreeva said she also believed she was mature enough to handle the crowd if it turned on her in the next round, where she will take on Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, who beat compatriot and seventh seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 in another quarter-final on June 2.

“I feel this year in Paris the crowd wasn’t really against me, so I feel like it was easier,” Andreeva added.

“If that happens again, I feel it would be a little bit easier for me to handle, because I obviously already know what happened last year. I know how I was feeling and what was pressuring me.”

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka passed one of her sternest tests yet in her pursuit of a maiden French Open crown on June 1, overpowering Naomi Osaka 7-5 6-3 in a pulsating duel to power into the quarter-finals.

Playing in the first women’s night-session match at Roland Garros in three years, the Belarusian recovered from a ragged opening to extend her remarkable consistency at Majors, where she has reached at least the quarter-finals in her last 14 appearances.

“She is such a great player, she plays super aggressive tennis,” Sabalenka said on court before delighting the crowd by showing off a playful moonwalk. “I’m happy with how I was able to put back the pressure on her. It’s amazing to play the night session in front of all of you guys.

“I’m super happy with my serve. I’m super pleased overall with the performance today.”

She will next face Russian Diana Shnaider. REUTERS