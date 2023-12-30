Defending Olympic gold is top 2024 priority for Alexander Zverev

SYDNEY – Defending his Olympic gold medal is the top priority for Alexander Zverev in 2024, but the world No. 7 also said that he is also ready to contend at Grand Slams.

The German defeated Karen Khachanov to take the men’s singles title at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It was a moment he still cherishes and the 26-year-old is keen for the Olympic experience again in Paris.

“It’s definitely something that I really am much looking forward to, as defending champion,” he said on Dec 29 in Sydney where he was preparing to play for Germany at the mixed teams United Cup.

Germany, who also boast three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber on her return from maternity leave, were up against Italy on Dec 30.

“I think the Olympics are always very, very special,” added Zverev at a news conference before the match.

“It is probably the biggest event of the year, because the Olympics is once every four years. It is special.

“I’m definitely looking forward to being in the Olympic Village again, and being in these smallish apartments where you’re all together, just enjoying the time. That’s what I did in Tokyo. Kind of worked out very well.”

This time a year ago, Zverev was still recovering from a serious ankle injury suffered at the 2022 French Open and he cut a disconsolate figure on his comeback at the 2023 United Cup.

But he slowly improved to reach the French Open semi-finals and clinch ATP titles in Hamburg and Chengdu.

“Last year I came to the Australian Open (after the injury), and I said... I’m not here to win the tournament, which is not the mindset I was going into tournaments usually,” Zverev said.

“I’m past that now. I’m No. 7 in the world. I won a few titles last year where I’ve beaten some great players. I can look forward to being a contender again. That’s what I want to be.”

In other United Cup matches on Dec 30, Zheng Qinwen stunned Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova as China beat the Czech Republic, while Casper Ruud won his singles rubber but could not prevent Norway from crashing to the Netherlands.

Zheng swept past her seventh-ranked opponent 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 in Perth. It followed teammate Zhang Zhizhen defeating Jiri Lehecka 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in China’s maiden appearance at the event.

Ruud was a level above Tallon Griekspoor in a 6-3, 6-4 win in Sydney.

It helped level the tie after Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus downed Malene Helgo 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 in the women’s singles.

Ruud returned to partner Ulrikke Eikeri in the mixed doubles, but they were unable to overcome Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof and lost 7-6 (7-5), 7-5. AFP