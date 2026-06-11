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Defending champions Italy to face hosts China at BJK Cup finals

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FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Final - Italy v United States - Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena, Shenzhen, China - September 21, 2025 Italy's Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Tyra Grant, Sara Errani and captain Tathiana Garbin celebrate with the trophy after winning the final REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Final - Italy v United States - Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena, Shenzhen, China - September 21, 2025 Italy's Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Tyra Grant, Sara Errani and captain Tathiana Garbin celebrate with the trophy after winning the final REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

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June 11 - Italy will begin their Billie Jean King Cup title defence against hosts China, while second seeds Britain will face the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals which are set to be played in Shenzhen in September.

• Third seeds Ukraine and Belgium will also face off in the quarter-finals, and the winner will face either Italy or China in the semifinals.

• Kazakhstan will take on fourth seeds Spain in the other quarter-final.

• Each tie will have two singles and a doubles match as best-of-three tiebreak sets.

• The quarter-finals will kick off on September 22, with the final set for five days later at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.