Defending champions Italy to face hosts China at BJK Cup finals
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June 11 - Italy will begin their Billie Jean King Cup title defence against hosts China, while second seeds Britain will face the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals which are set to be played in Shenzhen in September.
• Third seeds Ukraine and Belgium will also face off in the quarter-finals, and the winner will face either Italy or China in the semifinals.
• Kazakhstan will take on fourth seeds Spain in the other quarter-final.
• Each tie will have two singles and a doubles match as best-of-three tiebreak sets.
• The quarter-finals will kick off on September 22, with the final set for five days later at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena. REUTERS