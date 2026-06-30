Defending champion Swiatek struggles to first round victory

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LONDON, June 30 - Defending champion Iga Swiatek overcame a serious second-set wobble to reach the second round at Wimbledon Tuesday, beating powerful American Taylor Townsend 6-1 2-6 6-3.

Swiatek, a former world No.1 with six Grand Slam titles under her belt, looked to be cruising when she broke nervy 30-year-old Townsend's serve twice in the first set and took it with a stylish forehand winner.

But it was the third seed's turn to suffer nerves in the second set. She sprayed groundstrokes long and wide as her forehand consistency deserted her and the 79th-ranked Townsend capitalised, breaking serve twice and capturing the set with an exquisite backhand drop volley and an ace.

Swiatek struggled with her serve, producing three double faults in a marathon first game of the third set which included 10 deuces.

But that game appeared to galvanise her, the errors started to fade and, after the two women traded breaks, it was Swiatek who prevailed, winning the match with an ace. REUTERS