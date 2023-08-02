Defending champion Carreno Busta out of ATP Toronto Masters

Defending champion Pablo Carreno Busta has pulled out of the ATP Toronto Masters. PHOTO: PABLO CARRENO BUSTA/FACEBOOK
TORONTO – Defending champion Pablo Carreno Busta, Australian Nick Kyrgios and Canadian Denis Shapalov have all withdrawn from the ATP Toronto Masters, organisers confirmed Tuesday.

Carreno defeated Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in last year’s Canadian final in Montreal to capture the first Masters 1000 title of his career.

But a nagging injury has seen him play just four matches this season, most recently a three-set defeat to France’s Richard Gasquet in Rotterdam in February.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, missed Wimbledon and his title defence in Washington this week with a wrist ligament injury.

Organisers said Shapovalov, who made it to the round of 16 at Wimbledon, pulled out because of a knee injury.

In a statement released by organiers the home hope said he had been “doing everything possible” to be fit for the tournament but the injury “needs more time.”

As a result of the withdrawals, organiers said, Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori, American J.J. Wolf and Japan’s Kei Nishikori will have automatic entry into the main draw.

The hard court tournament, one of the key tune-ups for the US Open starting at Flushing Meadows on August 28, had already lost world No. 2 Novak Djokovic.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who fell to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, withdrew on Sunday citing fatigue. AFP

