Defending champion Ben Shelton storms to Montreal win

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Fifth seed Ben Shelton is the highest-ranked man remaining in the tournament.

MONTREAL – Defending champion Ben Shelton threw down eight aces and produced three love games in the second set in dominating Zizou Bergs 6-3, 6-2 on Aug 7 to reach the fourth round of the ATP Montreal Masters.

Fifth seed Shelton, highest-ranked man remaining in a severely depleted field, improved his chance of a second straight title in Canada with the rout in 65 minutes.

The American profited from foot faults and double faults from his Belgian opponent in advancing to a round of 16 for the first time this season.

“It was a good day for me, I managed the match well,” said 23-year-old Shelton. “He came out serving extremely well. I had to make some adjustments.

“I found a way to break his serve and kept the foot on the gas when I got the lead.”

Shelton will play for a spot in the last eight when he faces Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca, who defeated ninth seed Casper Ruud 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.

Fonseca recovered after a slow start, trailing the Norwegian 4-2 before fighting his way back into contention.

The youngster finished off the win after leading 5-2, claiming victory on a second match point winner into the empty court.

The youngster finished off the win after leading 5-2, claiming victory on a second match point winner into the empty court.

“It was not easy at the start. He was serving well,” the Brazilian said. “I fought to finally get the win.”

On facing Shelton, Fonseca said: “I think I’ll be prepared. He’s a nice guy. I don’t need to say how good he is on court. I’m just trying to rest and be prepared.”

Tallon Griekspoor followed up his win over top-seeded Roland Garros champion Alexander Zverev, with the Dutchman gaining late momentum in the 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 defeat of Matteo Arnaldi.

Griekspoor will bid for a quarter-final place when he takes on Spaniard Daniel Merida, who put out Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, saving two match points in the second set.

Czech Jakub Mensik advanced past Terence Atmane 7-5 6-4, winning back-to-back matches for the first time since reaching the semi-finals two months ago in Paris to break fresh ground in Canada.

He will next play Botic van de Zandschulp, who beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.

In the Toronto Masters, reigning Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina advanced to the fourth round of the WTA event while French Open winner Mirra Andreeva was eliminated by Canada’s Leylah Fernandez.

World No. 2 Rybakina from Kazakhstan defeated American 28th seed Ann Li 6-2, 7-5, winning five of six break chances while saving two of four against her.

Rybakina advanced to a last-16 meeting with Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova, who outlasted Australian Maya Joint 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), 6-2.

Samsonova leads the career rivalry with Rybakina 4-2, but Rybakina has won their past two WTA meetings, most recently in the 2025 Strasbourg final.

Fernandez dispatched 19-year-old fifth-ranked Russian Andreeva 6-1, 6-4, snapping a seven-match losing streak against top-10 opponents.

“The key for me was to stay positive, stay strong, and to keep being patient,” Fernandez said. “She wasn’t going to give away some easy balls.”

She will next face Japan’s four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka, who defeated Belgium’s Elise Mertens 6-1, 6-2.

Fernandez and Osaka have split two career meetings, the Canadian winning at the 2021 US Open on the way to a runner-up finish. Osaka won last year at Wuhan.

“It’s tough because she’s lefty,” Osaka said of her upcoming opponent. “She has a really good attitude. I’ve never seen her down. She always keeps fighting. I really appreciate that about her.”

US fourth seed Coco Gauff, a two-time Grand Slam winner, advanced by defeating Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4.

Gauff will next face 19-year-old Russian Alina Korneeva, who ousted US 13th seed Iva Jovic 6-3, 6-4. Korneeva won seven of eight break points to reach the last 16.

Alexandra Eala, the 21-year-old Philippines left-hander who won her first WTA title on Aug 3 at Washington, reached the fourth round by defeating American Caty McNally 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Eala had her right ankle taped by a trainer while leading 3-2 in the second set, was pushed to a third set before taking the victory after two hours and 39 minutes.

World No. 20 Eala next faces Swiss 12th seed Belinda Bencic, who outlasted American Taylor Townsend 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 after three hours and 24 minutes. AFP