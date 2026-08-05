Defending champion Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati Open

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Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the August Cincinnati Open owing to an ongoing wrist injury, tournament organisers said on Aug 4.

The 23-year-old Spaniard had been set to return at the ATP Masters 1000 event after being sidelined since withdrawing from the Barcelona Open in April.

Alcaraz was unable to defend his French Open title and also missed Wimbledon as he recovered from the injury.

“We know Carlos is doing everything he can to get back to playing tournaments as soon as possible,” tournament director Bob Moran said in a statement.

World No. 3 Alcaraz won the 2025 Cincinnati title after world No. 1 Jannik Sinner retired from the final.

The Cincinnati Open will be held from August 13 to 23. REUTERS