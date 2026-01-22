De Minaur prepared for 'absolute battle' with Tiafoe at Australian Open

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MELBOURNE, Jan 22 - The Australian Open enters the third round on Friday as the world's top players battle for Grand Slam glory in Melbourne.

Men's world number one Carlos Alcaraz will face Frenchman Corentin Moutet, while two-times Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka takes on Anastasia Potapova.

TOP MEN'S MATCH: TIAFOE V DE MINAUR

Both Alex de Minaur and Frances Tiafoe have spent the last few years of their career as part of a chasing pack behind the world's top players, often threatening to break through but never quite managing to live up to their potential.

On Friday, one of them will once again fall short in their bid to win a first Grand Slam title when they cross paths.

De Minaur holds a 3-1 head-to-head advantage over the American and is relishing the challenge.

"He's playing well, got a lot of firepower. He's a veteran. We've had some battles in the past," De Minaur told reporters.

"I wouldn't expect anything other than an absolute battle against him. He seems to be locked in."

TOP WOMEN'S MATCH: SHNAIDER V SVITOLINA

In the women's draw, Russia's Diana Shnaider will take on Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in a clash that comes amid renewed discussion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian player Oleksandra Oliynykova called for Russian and Belarusian players to be banned from tennis. Players from the two nations compete as neutrals.

Asked about Oliynykova's comments, Shnaider told reporters: "I haven't seen what statement she made, and I don't know what was her intention there.

"Me personally, (I'm) here just to play tennis, just do my job, show some great tennis, enjoy the crowd, enjoy the atmosphere."

Svitolina, who has been outspoken in support of her home country since the invasion in 2022, said: "The war has been ongoing for four years. We talked about it many, many times...

"Right now what we can do is go out there, try to perform well, try to represent our country in the right way ... to not forget that we can use our voices to bring help, to bring attention to our homeland."

GAUFF FACES BAPTISTE IN ALL-AMERICAN CLASH

World number three Coco Gauff will face a familiar foe in the third round when she takes on fellow American Hailey Baptiste.

"I'm really excited to play her. I have known her for so long. It's always great to see people you come up with do well on the tour and be able to face them in these big matches," Gauff said.

"I don't even remember the first time I met her. I had to be like 10 or 11 years old, so it's just pretty cool."

Gauff, 21, beat Baptiste 6-1 6-4 in Washington DC in the pair's only previous encounter on the WTA Tour in 2023.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY

Order of play on the main showcourts on the sixth day of the Australian Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Anastasia Potapova (Austria)

Day session (0230 GMT/1330 AEDT)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 32-Corentin Moutet (France)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

29-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v 6-Alex de Minaur (Australia)

Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Romania) v 8-Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

11-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Fabian Marozsan (Hungary)

Day session (0300 GMT/1400 AEDT)

3-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v Hailey Baptiste (U.S.)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

12-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v 23-Diana Shnaider (Russia)

10-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentina)

JOHN CAIN ARENA

Day session (0000 GMT/1100 AEDT)

17-Victoria Mboko (Canada) v 14-Clara Tauson (Denmark)

19-Tommy Paul (U.S.) v 14-Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain)

Night session (0600 GMT/1700 AEDT)

29-Iva Jovic (U.S.) v 7-Jasmine Paolini (Italy)

Night session (0730 GMT/1830 AEDT)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 26-Cam Norrie (Britain) REUTERS