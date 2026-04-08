Daniil Medvedev thrashed 6-0, 6-0 by Matteo Berrettini in Monte Carlo

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Russia's Daniil Medvedev smashing his racket on the clay during his 6-0, 6-0 loss to Italy's Matteo Berrettini at the Monte-Carlo Masters last 32 on Court Rainier III at the Monte-Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, south-eastern Franc,e on April 8, 2026.

MONTE CARLO – Daniil Medvedev suffered an embarrassing 6-0, 6-0 humbling at the hands of Matteo Berrettini in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters on April 8.

It was the first time in his career that the 30-year-old Russian former world No. 1 had suffered a double bagel.

“We all know Daniil doesn’t love clay as much as I do, but he won Rome as well. That’s why I was focused,” said 90th-ranked Berrettini.

“I didn’t want to lose my focus as I know tennis is a tricky sport and anything can happen during the game right? So I’m really happy with how I handled my nerve and really happy to be through to the third round.”

Medvedev has had rocky relationship with clay, with just two of his 23 titles coming on the surface, although one is a Masters 1000 crown at the 2023 Italian Open.

On April 8, the seventh seed missed two break points in the opening game and then completely unravelled, making 30 unforced errors and serving five double faults.

Medvedev did not win more than two points in any of the last 11 games and his frustrations boiled over in the second set, smashing his racquet into the court four times on Monte-Carlo Country Club’s Court Rainier III.

The Russian won just nine points on serve during the whole match. Overall, he won 17 points in 12 games, out of 67 played.

Berrettini wrapped up the double-bagel victory in just 49 minutes.

Said the Italian: “I think it was one of the best performances of my life. I think I missed three shots in the entire match and it is not easy against a tricky player like Daniil. I think the game plan was perfect and my weapons were working.

“I faced two break points in the first game and then after that, it felt I was playing better than him. I was not expecting to win zero, zero like that. But I kept my focus as I know one break or two breaks is not enough sometimes, so I kept pushing.”

Per OptaAce, Berrettini is just the fifth player since the ATP Rankings were published in 1973 to defeat a top-10 opponent with a double bagel.

Former Wimbledon runner-up Berrettini will face either Joao Fonseca or Arthur Rinderknech in the last 16. AFP