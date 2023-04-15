Daniil Medvedev happy with run in Monte Carlo despite quarter-final exit

MONTE CARLO – Daniil Medvedev’s run at the Monte Carlo Masters came to an end in the quarter-finals on Friday but the world No. 5 was happy with his performance at the event as he aims to improve his game on clay.

The third seed from Russia lost 6-3, 6-4 to Danish teenager Holger Rune at the ATP Masters 1000 event, a day after his comeback 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7) victory over German star Alexander Zverev.

Medvedev, who has often admitted his preference for hard courts over clay, said he would build on his performance ahead of other claycourt events in the run-up to the French Open at the end of May.

“It was not bad (against Rune),” said the 27-year-old, who has never made it past the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

“I beat good players on clay. Yesterday evening (against Zverev) was magic. It was very tough on clay. It’s not easy to win matches like this.

“He (Rune) played very well. I could have played a bit better, but if we talk about clay again, I’m not as at ease as he is on clay... So overall, it’s very positive.”

The Russian refused to let defeat put him down, adding: “There are other big tournaments coming up. We’ll see what I do there, but I’m very happy with this tournament in Monte Carlo.”

The 2021 US Open champion has been in impressive form this season, winning four hardcourt titles in Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai and Miami, and was asked what he would change in his game to be more efficient on clay.

“I’m trying to change the directions and have a bit of more topspin, because if you play flat on clay, it doesn’t work, especially against the better players,” he said.

“I believe my game was not so bad (against Rune), except that he was more decisive in important moments and he feels when he needs to be aggressive or defensive.

“This is something I feel well on hard courts and not as well on clay. So, I’m not sure I can change that, but I will try. If one day I’m able to become a monster on clay, I’m happy.”

Rune progressed to face Italian Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals on Saturday – the result of which was not available at press time.

“It wasn’t easy for sure, it’s always tough to play Daniil,” said the 19-year-old Dane, who is currently ranked No. 9 in the world.

“It was actually my first time playing against him in a real match, but we’ve practised tonnes of times. I have huge respect for everything he’s done. The last week it was not easy to stop him but I’m happy I managed to do it.

“It’s (the semi-finals) going to be a great match no matter what. Sinner is in form as well so it’s going to be a tough match.”