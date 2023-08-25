Daniil Medvedev back in his element on US Open hard courts

NEW YORK – Former champion Daniil Medvedev may not have had the best lead-up to the US Open but if anyone is going to get in the way of a New York title clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, it could very well be the Russian.

The world No. 3, whose sole Grand Slam title came at the 2021 US Open where he beat top seed Djokovic in straight sets, has made no secret of his preference for hard courts and the ease with which he moves on the surface was on full display this season.

Four of his five titles were earned on hard courts across a stunning stretch in February and March when he triumphed in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai, reached the Indian Wells final and then lifted the trophy in Miami.

But Medvedev’s build-up to 2023’s final Grand Slam, which begins on Monday, has not been nearly as fruitful, losing to Alex de Minaur in the Canadian Open quarters and to Alexander Zverev in the Cincinnati last 16.

Following his surprise loss in Canada, he took issue with the balls, which are supposed to last seven games, saying they lacked durability and went flat well before being replaced, leading to longer rallies.

“And what is funny is I love these long rallies, but I love them when the conditions are fast, because then other players can’t handle these long rallies,” he said.

“When the conditions are slow, everyone can handle these long rallies because, well, it’s like you have no other choice. So, yeah, it’s my general feeling that the balls became slower on tour.

“But if it’s the case, well, I have to adapt. And to be honest, this year I did not adapt so bad, so I have to find a way again.”

Medvedev’s best result at a Grand Slam in 2023 came at Wimbledon where he reached the semi-finals before losing in straight sets to Alcaraz, who went on to beat Djokovic in the final.

He could encounter similar issues with the balls at Flushing Meadows, but will not use them as an excuse this time and is ready to make adjustments to his game if needed.

“You know, we have guys like Novak. I’m sure that when he started 17 years ago winning Grand Slams, everything was different. The courts, the balls. He was still winning,” added Medvedev. “So I just have to adapt. Again, as I say, I like faster balls. But if they go slower, I have to adapt and try to win with it.”

Separately, the US Open will be the first Grand Slam to use a Video Review (VR) system to assist chair umpires when calls are challenged, with the system already generating positive feedback at various ATP events.

The system will allow players to challenge a range of decisions, such as those relating to double bounces and foul shots, and will use various camera angles to get the best view of an incident, according to a document on the US Open media site.

“The VR official and VR operator will then send the video to a screen on the chair umpire’s chair as well as stadium screens when available,” the document said.