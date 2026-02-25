Daniil Medvedev advances in Dubai, suggests ranking system rethink

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Russia's Daniil Medvedev during his round of 32 match against China's Shang Juncheng at the Dubai Open.

DUBAI – Daniil Medvedev beat Shang Juncheng on Feb 24 to reach the last 16 of the Dubai Open but implored tour organisers to limit ranking points to only the most prestigious events to reduce player workload.

A week after beating the Chinese world No. 262 in Doha, the Russian again faced Shang and won 6-1, 6-3 in his opening match in the 500-level event in the UAE.

After the victory, Medvedev said he would like to see more mandatory events in the calendar, but for ranking points only to be attributed to Masters-level events and Grand Slams in order to convince players to enter less tournaments.

“I would think the players would agree, from what I’m hearing, to making... even more mandatory tournaments,” the world No. 11 said.

“I would say make four Grand Slams, I don’t know, 11 Masters, and that’s it. The other tournaments (500- and 250-level events), maybe make them without points or something.”

The 2021 US Open winner said that the chase for points to climb the rankings and reach the ATP Finals – reserved for the top eight in the world – causes players to increase their workload, sometimes to the detriment of their bodies.

“What happens is last year, Holger (Rune) got injured in Stockholm (250 event), everybody was like, ‘Yeah, but you don’t have to play it’. But If he wants to be in Turin (for the ATP Finals), he has to, even if it’s not a mandatory tournament,” Medvedev added.

“If there would be no points there, at least it is an easier decision.”

Elsewhere in Dubai, former world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas was eliminated in straight sets by Ugo Humbert.

In women’s tennis, Emma Raducanu insists she is in no rush to find a new coach as the former US Open champion looks to revert to a “more aggressive style of play”.

The British star has got through several coaches in a relatively short career, with Francisco Roig the latest to leave the role after the Spaniard spent six months working with her.

The 23-year-old was outspoken after a second-round loss to Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open, saying she wanted to be playing “in a way more similar to when I was younger”.

In Raducanu’s next tournament in Romania she reached her first final since the stunning US Open triumph in 2021 and she insisted she remains happy working with hitting partner Alexis Canter, a 27-year-old former British player who reached a career-high ranking of 779 last year.

“Right now I wouldn’t say I’m actively looking for a coach,” Raducanu told The Guardian. “I have Alexis in my corner. He knows me as a person. He knows me as a player and I’ve actually had some success with him in the past year. So it’s going well.

“I know the drills that I need to be doing... just repetition of doing those key fundamentals. I think I want to go back to that and a more aggressive style of playing.” AFP



