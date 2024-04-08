Danielle Collins triumphs again with title in Charleston

MIAMI – American Danielle Collins continued her late career rich vein of form, winning the WTA Charleston Open clay-court title on April 7 with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.

The victory comes a week after Collins enjoyed the biggest win of her career, clinching the Miami Open 1000 hard-court title and her back-to-back wins means she will move up to 15th in the world rankings.

The 30-year-old has announced that she will retire from the sport at the end of this season but has found herself producing the form of her life and has extended her winning streak to 13 matches. Kasatkina, the 2017 winner in Charleston, reached the final after a three-set semi-final win over top seed Jessica Pegula but Collins proved a step too far.

Collins, who defeated Greece’s Maria Sakkari in her semi-final, needed just 77 minutes to defeat Kasatkina. The contest moved decisively in her direction when she broke to go 2-0 up in the second set, celebrating with a forceful first-pump.

The change in surface from Miami made little difference to Collins, who marched to victory with her powerful strokeplay that was simply too much for the 26-year-old.

Collins won 95.2 per cent of first-serve points and saved the two break points that she faced.

“I’m blessed to be able to have the opportunity to live out my dream, I am so grateful,” said Collins.

Kasatkina joked that she was glad to know that Collins would be leaving the tour after this season.

“I was going to say that I’m going to miss you on the tour but after this match, I’m not sure. I am going to miss you because you are such a character, your personality is amazing. Enjoy these moments, you are playing amazing,” the Russian said.

Collins dropped just two of 28 sets in her last two tournaments. The last player to win Miami and Charleston in the same year was Serena Williams in 2013. Collins’ 22 wins for the season is matched only by world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina.

On the men’s tour, Ben Shelton defeated 2023 champion Frances Tiafoe in three sets to clinch the ATP US Clay Court Championship in Houston on April 7.

The 21-year-old triumphed 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the all-American final to become the tournament’s youngest winner since 19-year-old Andy Roddick in 2002.

In Portugal, Hubert Hurkacz won the ATP 250 tournament in Estoril on April 7, beating Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini won the ATP 250 tournament in Marrakesh on April 7, beating Spaniard and defending champion Roberto Carballes Baena 7-5, 6-2 in the final to win his first title in 2022. AFP