Czechs down USA to complete Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals line-up

SEVILLE – Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova believe they are the pair to beat as they won the decisive doubles against the United States to seal Friday’s tie and claim the last place in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals.

The Czech duo beat Danielle Collins and Taylor Townsend 6-3, 7-5 to secure top spot in Group A and set up a showdown with Canada in Seville on Saturday for a spot in the final.

The result of that clash was unavailable at press time.

“I was very happy when we sealed the winning point today. It was a really good match and I was really excited and happy that we finished it and with the way we played,” said Siniakova.

“It’s tough to be unbeatable because it’s impossible, but I’m proud of how we play and how long we are playing, because it’s not easy,” she added of her partnership with Krejcikova.

The pair have combined to win seven Grand Slam doubles titles and Olympic gold in Tokyo.

“Everyone wants to beat us, and they are coming and trying to find things,” said Siniakova.

Collins gave the USA – the record 18-time winners – the ideal start with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Siniakova, but Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova thrashed Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-1 in the second singles.

“The US were there, just waiting for the winning moment. It got to the wire and it could have gone either way, but we have a world-class doubles team,” said Czech captain Petr Pala.

The Czechs are bidding for a 12th title and first since 2018, the last in a run of six in eight years.

Their rivals Canada are appearing in the semi-finals for the first time since 1988.

Earlier on Friday, Kaja Juvan helped Slovenia seal their berth in the last four with a straight-sets demolition of Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina.

Juvan, ranked 104 in the world, crushed 814th-ranked Danilina 6-1, 6-0 in 53 minutes.

Teammate Tamara Zidansek won the first set of the second rubber against Yulia Putintseva to ensure Slovenia finished top of Group B and join Italy and Canada in the semi-finals of the women’s team event.