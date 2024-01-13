Czech Lehecka claims first ATP title in Adelaide

ADELAIDE - Jiri Lehecka came from behind to claim his first ATP tour title with a 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory over Briton Jack Draper in an absorbing final at the Adelaide International on Saturday.

The Czech reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open last year and will be battle-hardened for his third trip to Melbourne Park after the tight two-hour contest against fellow 22-year-old Draper.

A single service break was enough to give lefthander Draper the opening set but Lehecka levelled up the contest when he managed the second of the match to snatch the second stanza.

That appeared to knock a bit of the stuffing out of Draper, who was also seeking his maiden tour title, and Lehecka raced to a 3-0 lead in the decider.

Draper, whose career has been blighted by injuries, never gave up the fight and had three break points at 3-1 but Lehecka saved them all and sealed the title with an unreturnable serve after just over two hours on court.

"It's hard for me to say anything because I'm so emotional after winning my first title in Adelaide, I'm so excited," Lehecka said after the trophy presentation.

"Such an amazing way to start the year."

Lehecka, the 32nd seed, takes on Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first round in Melbourne, while Draper, who lost to Rafa Nadal last year in his only previous match at the Australian Open, faces American Marcos Giron.

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko takes on Russian Daria Kasatkina in the women's final at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre later on Saturday. REUTERS