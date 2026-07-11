Cruz reaches boys' final as Hewitt flag continues to fly at Wimbledon

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LONDON, July 10 - Nearly a quarter of a century after Lleyton Hewitt hoisted the Wimbledon title, his son Cruz kept the family flag flying at the All England Club by beating Dutchman Thijs Boogaard 6-4 6-4 on Friday to reach the boys' final.

Cruz faces American Jordan Lee in Sunday's title clash and the 17-year-old, who has yet to drop a set, can cap a dominant week at a venue that has felt like a second home ever since he toddled the grounds during his father's playing days.

"When my dad played, we were here for a while, and I was always at the tennis," Cruz told the Wimbledon website.

"I wanted to watch all the matches, just be around all the Australian players as well and I was fortunate enough to be here from such a young age."

Cruz has continued to rub shoulders with elite players by hitting with British semi-finalist Arthur Fery this week and he often trains with fellow Australian Alex de Minaur, picking up the finer details of life on the professional tour.

"It's just the little things," Cruz added.

"How they start the hit, their footwork from ball one is pretty spot on. And then they keep the same level. That's what I'm trying to do. You keep the same level in practice.

"I believe that (if you do that) you can improve really quickly. And then, obviously, Alex, when I hit with him, he gives me great advice.

"I take that on board as much as possible."

While his father's finest hour in southwest London came when he lifted the title in 2002, Cruz is aiming to make his own mark by being named Wimbledon boys champion.

"That sounds pretty good," said Cruz, who is coached by Wayne Arthurs, his father's former Davis Cup teammate.

"But obviously one more match, the job's not done." REUTERS