Courtside with... Alexander Bublik

Q: Favourite tennis memory from your career so far?
A: Beating (Roberto) Bautista Agut in the round of 16 at the Kremlin Cup in 2016.
Q: Tennis player you haven't met whom you would like to play against?
A: Roger, he's the GOAT (greatest of all time) in tennis and he's going to quit soon so I would like to play him and tell my grandkids I played against Roger Federer.
Q: If you weren't a tennis player, which sport would you play?
A: Basketball.
Q: If travel restrictions were lifted tomorrow and the world were Covid-free, what's the first place you'll go to for a holiday?
A: Probably St Petersburg, my home town, for a little party.
Q: What movie would you recommend?
A: Crazy Rich Asians. It's pretty cool and also really funny.
Q: What do you do to keep yourself entertained?
A: Play the video game, League of Legends: Wild Rift. It's nice and helps kill time, especially now.