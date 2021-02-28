Courtside with... Alexander Bublik

Q: Favourite tennis memory from your career so far?

A: Beating (Roberto) Bautista Agut in the round of 16 at the Kremlin Cup in 2016.

Q: Tennis player you haven't met whom you would like to play against?

A: Roger, he's the GOAT (greatest of all time) in tennis and he's going to quit soon so I would like to play him and tell my grandkids I played against Roger Federer.

Q: If you weren't a tennis player, which sport would you play?

A: Basketball.

Q: If travel restrictions were lifted tomorrow and the world were Covid-free, what's the first place you'll go to for a holiday?

A: Probably St Petersburg, my home town, for a little party.

Q: What movie would you recommend?

A: Crazy Rich Asians. It's pretty cool and also really funny.

Q: What do you do to keep yourself entertained?

A: Play the video game, League of Legends: Wild Rift. It's nice and helps kill time, especially now.