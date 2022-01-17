Contenders for the Australian Open men's title

RAFAEL NADAL

Age: 35

World ranking: 6

Grand Slam titles: 20

Best AO result: Winner (2009)

It remains to be seen if the Spaniard can take advantage of Novak Djokovic's enforced absence as he also strives to become the first man to achieve 21 Grand Slam men's singles titles.

Nadal battled a foot injury for much of last year, ending his season in August. He then contracted Covid-19 in December, saying it left him "very sick".

But the 13-time French Open champion swept through the field last week to win a warm-up event at Melbourne Park, suggesting he is suffering no long-term effects of the virus.

Nadal remains the biggest household name at the first Major of the year. This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the longest Grand Slam final in history - contested by Nadal and Djokovic and lasting five hours and 53 minutes.

DANIIL MEDVEDEV

Age: 25

World ranking: 2

Grand Slam titles: 1

Best AO result: Finalist (2021)

The Russian won his first Major at the US Open in September when he blew away Djokovic in straight sets to end the Serb's chance of winning a historic Calendar Slam and avenge his defeat in last year's Australian Open final.

The world No. 2 ended a highly successful 2021 in which he lifted four ATP titles by winning all five of his singles matches to lead his country to a third Davis Cup triumph in December. They beat two-time winners Croatia.

The ultra-consistent Russian won 63 matches last year, more than any other player.

The 1.98m baseliner has also lifted all but one of his 13 ATP titles on hard courts - the surface at Melbourne Park.

ALEXANDER ZVEREV

Age: 24

World ranking: 3

Grand Slam titles: 0

Best AO result: Last four (2020)

The world No. 3 won an ATP Tour-leading six tournaments last year, including gold at the Tokyo Olympics, but still needs to rid himself of the reputation of choking at the sharp end of Grand Slams.

Despite his prodigious talent, the German has reached only one Grand Slam final - the US Open in 2020, when he squandered a two-set lead to Austrian Dominic Thiem.

His best performance in Australia was two years ago when he reached the semi-finals, before losing in four sets to Thiem.

But Zverev is a man in form, having ended last season by beating Australian Open second seed Medvedev to win his second ATP Tour Finals crown.

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS

Age: 23

World ranking: 4

Grand Slam titles: 0

Best AO result: Last four (2019, 2021)

The Greek burst onto the scene at the Australian Open in 2019 when, as a 20-year-old, he dethroned defending champion Roger Federer in the last 16.

Tsitsipas, then 21, went on to win the ATP Tour Finals later that year to become its youngest champion since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001.

As one of the next generation of players looking to take over from the "Big Three", he reached his first Slam final at Roland Garros last year, losing to Djokovic. But there is a question mark over his fitness following elbow surgery at the end of last season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE