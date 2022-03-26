'Confidence booster' for embattled Osaka

MIAMI • Naomi Osaka beat Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday in a one-sided clash of two former world No. 1s to reach the third round of the Miami Open, from which Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep withdrew with injuries.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka made a strong start against German 13th seed Kerber, grabbing an early break to go 2-0 up and dominating on serve in a 29-minute opening set.

The Japanese denied her opponent any chance of getting back and had total control of her game as she closed out the 60-minute contest on her third match point when Kerber sent a forehand long.

The win was Osaka's first against Kerber since the 2017 US Open and denied the German a fifth straight win in their head-to-head series, which she now leads 4-2.

It also marked Osaka's first win over a top-20 player since last year's Miami Open.

Since admitting to mental health struggles last year, the 24-year-old has lost her way on the WTA Tour, falling to world No. 77.

But she revealed this week she was undergoing professional therapy in a bid to get back on track.

"It is a confidence booster, but I didn't go into the match not confident, if that makes sense," she said.

"For me, it kind of just shows all the hard work that I have been doing throughout the year."

Up next for Osaka, who arrived in Miami following a second-round loss at Indian Wells where she was reduced to tears after being heckled during the match, will be Karolina Muchova.

The Czech beat last year's US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), while compatriot Katerina Siniakova rallied to secure a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over US Open champion Emma Raducanu in a match lasting nearly three hours.

