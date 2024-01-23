Coco Gauff teaches a lovely lesson: How to win when your game isn’t working

MELBOURNE – In his van where he used to live, the legendary rock climber Alex Honnold had a hangboard. It’s a contraption which climbers hang from to strengthen their fingers in preparation for the tiny holds on a rock wall. Maybe Coco Gauff has one of those in her house because when it comes to hanging on for dear life she’s seriously tough.

On Tuesday on Rod Laver Arena, the sun was up, sweat fell, errors rained, 188 minutes passed and grit won. Gauff wasn’t great but she was worthy. She wasn’t her best self yet she won her Australian Open quarter-final over Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (3-7), 6-2.

When you read a score in a newspaper it doesn’t tell you the complicated truth. Of how this one, for instance, was dramatic, erratic, testing, emotional and uneven. It wasn’t a classic but it was full of epic changes in momentum. Kostyuk led the first set 5-1 and lost it. Gauff served for the match in the second set and lost that one.

In between, they served 17 double faults, had 58 unforced errors just on the forehand, hit sublime winners, had 36 break points, 16 breaks of serve and more heroism than you can imagine. Kostyuk’s leg had tape curling down it and later she said: “It was a good match but at times I really felt like it’s easier to cut my leg off because it was really, really painful.”

Sport always looks new but mostly it’s reprising ancient lessons. Can you problem-solve? Are you executing? Did you bring your mouthguard? At 1-5, the first set feels over yet Gauff, the US Open champion, knows there’s nothing such as lost causes in sport. You shrug, you play on. It’s the Nadal rule.

“I was just trying to win one extra game,” the American said. “I believe every point, every game matters.” She broke the Ukrainian thrice, led 6-5, and was then broken to 6-6. By now everyone needed oxygen, even the fans.

In the tie-breaker, nine points of 14 went against serve. After a while the match predictor graph looked liked it had been given an electric shock. “Take your time,” Kostyuk’s coach, Sandra Zaniewska yelled at her. In Gauff’s box, Brad Gilbert, who wrote the classic book Winning Ugly, clenched his fist. She hasn’t read the book but employing the author is sufficient.

Nerves, tiredness, blisters. On they went. While travelling in a car recently, Kostyuk said she’d heard a lyric which went something like “You can get to your dreams without falling asleep”. This was her first Grand Slam quarter-final and her promise was as clear as the despair she semaphored with her hands. Gauff held on to her emotions, Kostyuk exclaimed, slumped, tossed her racket, lectured her coach and asked rhetorical questions: “Why do I go to the net?”

In the second set, Kostyuk broke Gauff in the first game and then Gauff broke her back. Coaches, the greatest actors on the planet, did not break a sweat. Rod Laver was in his arena and in his time, the man whose left forearm measured 12 inches, liked to give the ball what he decorously called “a bit of a nudge”. So did these ladies, Kostyuk at one point firing in an angular smash at 177kmh.

Gauff’s forehand was misfiring like a rusty rifle yet she found her way to 5-3 in the second set. Surely this was handshake time. But Kostyuk, riding on an exquisite backhand down the line, broke her, won the second set tie-breaker and it looked like anybody’s game but really it wasn’t. Gauff had more and Kostyuk didn’t.

Here was the final lesson: champions elevate, they find more, they raise the quality. First-serve points won by Gauff in the first and second sets were 53 and 45 per cent. In the third set 100. Her average first-serve speed in the first and second set was 176kmh and 170kmh. In the third set 189. Yes, just another gear.

Gauff won the final set smoothly and it was over, a match not beautiful but raw, not sublime but scrappy. Sometimes the only art left to give is persistence. The women, both remarkable, hugged and then they disappeared into their separate worlds.

Gauff will stay at the Open and return to evening card games with her parents. Kostyuk left the premises but with a useful reminder that this was just a tennis match. “I was texting with some people from Kyiv. I said, ‘How is it? How are you guys?’ They said, ‘Well, we were looking between your score and where the missiles are flying’.”