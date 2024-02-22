Iga Swiatek downs Elina Svitolina in Dubai, Coco Gauff reaches quarter-finals

DUBAI - Iga Swiatek avenged her defeat to Elina Svitolina from Wimbledon in 2023, with a commanding 6-1 6-4 performance on Feb 21 to blast into the Dubai quarter-finals.

The Polish world number one, who bagged a third consecutive Doha title on Feb 17, needed one hour and 23 minutes to defeat the 20th-ranked Svitolina, who returned this week from a back injury she sustained at last month’s Australian Open.

“I really wanted to improve my focus compared to yesterday,” said Swiatek, who had a tougher time in her Dubai opener against Sloane Stephens the night before.

“I’m happy I didn’t lose my focus and I remembered what I have to do and it worked. So I was a little bit calmer than I was yesterday.”

A runner-up in Dubai 12 months ago, Swiatek now awaits the winner of the late clash between Zheng Qinwen and Anastasia Potapova.